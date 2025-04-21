Alexander-Arnold will be remembered fondly if he leaves Liverpool, says Van Dijk

Trent Alexander-Arnold's future at Liverpool remains uncertain but he will be remembered fondly by fans if does leave the Premier League leaders at the end of the season, club captain Virgil van Dijk said on Monday.

Liverpool mainstays Van Dijk and Mohamed Salah have both signed contract extensions with the club in recent weeks but speculation has continued to grow that academy graduate Alexander-Arnold may go to Real Madrid.

The 26-year-old England international is still a vital cog in Liverpool's set-up and scored the winner in a 1-0 victory at Leicester City on Sunday, which put the Merseyside club just one win away from the Premier League title.

"Since I joined the club, he (Alexander-Arnold) has been a fantastic player and there's a lot of good things that he will always be remembered for if he decides to leave," Van Dijk told British media.

"Whatever may happen in the future for him, that's something he has to resolve with himself and the family. But he's a Liverpool player at this point and he's important for our team.

"At this point, we don't know as a group what's going to happen. He is already under a lot of pressure so there is no point for me to put him on the spot whatsoever."

Born in Liverpool, Alexander-Arnold broke into the senior team in 2016, going on to win a Premier League title, the Champions League, two League Cups, an FA Cup and the Club World Cup with the English side.