Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Alfa Romeo to end partnership with Sauber after 2023 season
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Alfa Romeo to end partnership with Sauber after 2023 season

Alfa Romeo to end partnership with Sauber after 2023 season

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Alfa Romeo is pictured at the LA Auto Show in Los Angeles, California, U.S., November 20, 2019. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

26 Aug 2022 06:44PM (Updated: 26 Aug 2022 06:44PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Alfa Romeo will end its Formula One partnership with Swiss-based Sauber at the end of next season, the Stellantis-owned marque said on Friday after Audi announced it would be entering the sport in 2026.

Volkswagen's Audi have said they will be partnering a team, without giving details, and are widely expected to join forces with Sauber.

"Alfa Romeo communicates that its partnership with Sauber Motorsport will end within the end of 2023," Alfa said in a statement.

The Italian marque returned to Formula One in 2017 and has been title sponsor of Sauber, recently announcing an extension of the deal for 2023.

"Since the economic and industrial turnaround of the brand will be achieved in 2022, Alfa Romeo will now evaluate among the many opportunities on the table, and decide which will be the best one to sustain the long term strategy and the positioning of the brand," it said.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.