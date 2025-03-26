Algeria, Egypt and Morocco edge closer to World Cup as South Africa face losing points

JOHANNESBURG : - Algeria, Egypt and Morocco all moved closer to World Cup qualification with home success on Tuesday but South Africa face being docked points after fielding an ineligible player.

South Africa opened up a five-point lead at the top of Group C of the African qualifiers after a 2-0 away win over Benin, while their closest rivals slipped up.

But their victory came only hours after media revelations they could lose the points from last Friday’s home win over Lesotho because they fielded Teboho Mokoena when he should have been suspended after collecting two cautions in earlier qualifying matches.

Midfielder Mokoena was withdrawn from the South Africa side for Tuesday’s victory over Benin in Abidjan amid a stony silence from officials.

“I’m not commenting on the matter, it is something that will be sorted over the next week,” said South Africa coach Hugo Broos.

Previous African qualifying campaigns have seen countries who fielded an ineligible player docked the points from the match.

But with Nigeria giving up a last-gasp equaliser at home to Zimbabwe on Tuesday, South Africa have some wiggle room at the head of their group.

Nigeria led through Victor Osimhen’s 74th-minute diving header in Uyo but English-born substitute Tawanda Chirewa dribbled through the home defence to score a stoppage-time goal that gave plucky Zimbabwe a 1-1 draw.

Nigeria trail South Africa by six points with four matches to play with Benin and Rwanda five behind the leaders. Rwanda were held 1-1 at home by Lesotho on Tuesday.

AMOURA HAT-TRICK

Mohamed Amoura scored a hat-trick as Algeria thrashed their closest rivals Mozambique 5-1 in a key Group G clash in Tizi Ouzou and opened up a three-point lead.

Ahmed Zizo’s goal on the stroke of halftime gave Egypt a 1-0 home win over Sierra Leone in Cairo and a five-point advantage in Group A, while Morocco kept up their 100 per cent record in Group E by beating Tanzania 2-0 in Oudja.

Centre back Nayef Aguerd broke the deadlock early in the second half, quickly followed by a second from the penalty spot converted by Brahim Diaz.

Dailon Livramento scored a double as the tiny Cape Verde Islands stunned Angola 2-1 away and took over at the top of Group D, one point ahead of Cameroon who won 3-1 at home over Libya with two goals from skipper Vincent Aboubakar and one from Bryan Mbeumo.

The Democratic Republic of Congo triumphed 2-0 away in Mauritania where midfielder Charles Pickel scored early and substitute Fiston Mayele added a late second for a victory that put them top of Group B.

They are one point ahead of Senegal, who were 2-0 victors at home over Togo with the opener from Pape Matar Sarr, followed by an own goal.

Africa’s qualifiers will resume in September with two more rounds of matches and conclude in October with another double set of games.

The nine group winners all qualify for the 2026 World Cup. The four best runners-up advance to a playoff which offers the opportunity for one more place at the finals in North America.

(Writing by Mark Gleeson; Editing by Toby Davis)