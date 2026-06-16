Algeria embrace Kansas fans as they brace for Argentina opener

KANSAS CITY, Missouri, June 15 : Algeria will look to harness strong backing from local supporters when they open their World Cup campaign against mighty Argentina on Tuesday, with coach Vladimir Petkovic urging his side to focus on the present despite the occasion.

Residents of Lawrence, Kansas have fallen in love with Algeria, who have made their base camp in the city 40 miles west of Kansas City.

Petkovic praised the North African team's newfound fans for their warm welcome.

"I hope that all of the neutrals do cheer on Algeria, because it's been a wonderful feeling," Petkovic said. "We've had a great helping hand, even in our open training session… not only the Algerian people, but locals from the United States living in this area.

"We'll try and give them something back."

Videos of Algeria's unexpected support in Lawrence have gone viral, showing emotional scenes of fans - many dressed in Algeria scarves, some fighting back tears - embracing the team and the World Cup atmosphere.

"Seeing 500 to 600 people that first evening that were waiting outside of the hotel, it really gave me goosebumps," Petkovic said. "They really wanted to celebrate this moment with our team."

While Algeria face a daunting opener in top-ranked Argentina, Petkovic and his men are big believers in upsets.

"This match against Argentina will certainly be a very tricky match against one of the favourites to win the competition as a whole," he said.

"(But) we've seen thus far in this 2026 World Cup that nothing is impossible (including Cape Verde's scoreless draw against Spain on Monday). We have to believe, and we need to work to try and achieve something extra."

The Bosnian coach said that the first games at major tournaments often bring uncertainty.

"Whatever country you're in, the opening game is a bit of an enigma for everyone," he said. "That's why it's important to focus on ourselves, to try and give 100 per cent and try and get a positive result, because a positive result in your opening game allows you to then approach your upcoming matches with greater confidence and positivity."

Rather than focusing on stopping Argentina's star names individually - including Lionel Messi, who is playing in his sixth World Cup - Petkovic emphasised a collective approach.

"I've got the utmost respect for every opponent… but I try and also respect our strengths and assets," he said. "I've never come up with a specific plan to try and stop one individual player, and that won't be the case tomorrow either."

Algeria also play Jordan and Austria in the group stage.