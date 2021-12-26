Logo
Algerian footballer dies of on-field heart attack
26 Dec 2021 02:44AM (Updated: 26 Dec 2021 02:42AM)
ALGIERS : An Algerian footballer, Sofiane Loukar, suffered a heart attack and died after colliding with his goalkeeper in a second division match in Oran on Saturday, a local news outlet reported.

The APS agency said 28-year-old Loukar, from Mouloudia Saida, was hurt after running into his goalkeeper mid-way through the first half of their Ligue 2 clash at ASM Oran.

He resumed playing after treatment but then collapsed some 10 minutes later, the agency reported.

Loukar was rushed to hospital but died of a heart attack on his way, APS said. When news of his death was broken to the two teams, they abandoned the match.

(Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne)

Source: Reuters

