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Alisson ruled out of Brazil squad due to injury
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Alisson ruled out of Brazil squad due to injury

Alisson ruled out of Brazil squad due to injury

Soccer Football - Premier League - Liverpool v Tottenham Hotspur - Anfield, Liverpool, Britain - March 15, 2026 Liverpool's Alisson Becker in action REUTERS/Phil Noble

21 Mar 2026 11:11AM
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March 21 : Alisson will miss Brazil’s international friendlies against France and Croatia next week after the goalkeeper was ruled out with an injury, the Brazilian Football Federation said on Friday.

Brazil coach Carlo Ancelotti had included Alisson in the squad announced on Thursday, but the Liverpool keeper will be replaced by Corinthians’ Hugo Souza, the federation added.

Brazil are scheduled to play France on March 26 and Croatia on March 31 in Boston and Orlando, respectively.

Alisson, 33, will also sit out Liverpool’s trip to Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday, with Giorgi Mamardashvili expected to start in goal, according to the Liverpool Echo.

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Alisson has struggled with injuries this season, missing the club’s Champions League last‑16 first leg against Galatasaray on March 10, though he featured in their previous two matches.

He has also missed eight Liverpool matches between October and November due to a hamstring problem.

Liverpool are fifth in the Premier League on 49 points and are pushing for a top‑four finish amid stiff competition.

Source: Reuters
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