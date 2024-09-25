All Black Cane recalls Springbok kindness ahead of century test

All Blacks flanker Sam Cane has enjoyed many a ferocious battle with the Springboks over his 12-year international career but he also recalled a memorable act of kindness from the South Africans in the lead-up to his 100th test.

The former New Zealand captain is likely to pass the milestone against Australia on Saturday, having enjoyed an unlikely extension to his test career despite moving to Japanese club rugby in the wake of last year's World Cup.

Cane was sent off as New Zealand lost to South Africa in the final of that tournament in France, one of a series of setbacks he has endured during his career.

Another was a serious neck injury he suffered against the Springboks in Pretoria in 2018 and the response of South Africa coach Rassie Erasmus as well as a couple of players has clearly stayed with him.

"The day after I had surgery and Rassie, Francois Louw and Jesse Kriel, all on separate occasions, made the visit to the hospital," the 32-year-old said.

"But the truth is, I was in such a dazed state post-surgery that unfortunately I can only remember dribs and drabs of the conversation and their presence.

"It speaks volumes of all three of those men to take time out of their day to come to the hospital and find me. It's something I will never forget and I'm hugely appreciative of it."

If selected for Saturday's Rugby Championship test in Wellington when Scott Robertson names his team on Thursday, Cane would become the 13th All Black test centurion.

He is already committed to bringing an end to his test career at the end of season and returning to Japan to see out his contract with the Sungoliath club.

He would, however, be delighted to extend his international career by a few more matches if required for New Zealand's end-of-year tour.

"I don't have any expectations," he said. "Part of being an All Black for a long time is that it is pretty risky territory to get into, having expectations of the team and the jersey.

"Nothing's ever given or promised, you've got to earn it. I honestly haven't really thought about the end-of-year tour.

"If I'm picked, and they see value in having me there, then I'd love to continue representing the All Blacks throughout the rest of the year."