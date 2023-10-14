All Blacks bank on Jordan to keep up his strike rate against Ireland

PARIS : Whatever happens when New Zealand take on Ireland in the World Cup quarter-finals on Saturday, it would be a brave move to bet against All Blacks winger Will Jordan getting across the try line at some stage.

The 25-year-old's four tries in three pool matches at the tournament so far have taken his tally to 27 in 28 tests since making his debut against Australia during the COVID-disrupted 2020 Rugby Championship.

"Will's a quality player and he's done a fantastic job for us," coach Ian Foster said on Friday.

"He's got the ability to sniff out opportunities and is growing massively with his influence on this team off the park.

"He's got a pretty good strike rate. Wouldn't mind him keeping that strike rate up, that'd be nice."

On Saturday, Jordan will go up against James Lowe, who he played with at New Zealand provincial side Tasman before the now 31-year-old Ireland international headed off to join Leinster.

"I think he's really rounded his game well," Jordan, who has scored three of his test tries against Ireland, said of Lowe.

"He used to give me a bit of stick when we played together at Tasman so there might be a bit of chipping going on tomorrow.

"But no, he's a quality player, and he pops up all over the park. So we'll just try and limit his involvement as much as possible."

Another Tasman player, Leicester Fainga'anuku, will be on the left wing for New Zealand on Saturday, having been given his chance after Mark Telea was stood down for a disciplinary matter.

"It's the pinnacle of my career, I think this is where every player dreams to be," said the powerful 24-year-old, who has also scored four tries in three matches at the tournament.

"Heading into tomorrow our main focus as a collective is to earn ourselves another week and take another step closer to the World Cup."