All Blacks' Barrett says he has 'bounced back' from head knock
FILE PHOTO: Rugby Union - Autumn International - Ireland v New Zealand - Aviva Stadium, Dublin, Republic of Ireland - November 13, 2021 New Zealand's Beauden Barrett during the warm up before the match REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

05 Apr 2022 02:55PM (Updated: 05 Apr 2022 03:19PM)
All Blacks flyhalf Beauden Barrett said on Tuesday (Apr 5) he had "bounced back" well from his latest head knock and that he was ready to return to action for the Auckland Blues in Super Rugby.

Barrett, who only recently returned to action following a concussion suffered against Ireland in November, was forced off in the Blues' 32-25 victory over the Highlanders in Dunedin on Mar 26.

The 30-year-old was taken off in the 41st minute after a collision with Highlanders centre Fetuli Paea.

"I was very relieved to wake up on the Sunday morning after the game feeling clear in my head. I just had a very sore neck," Barrett told news website Stuff.

"It's all good, especially considering where I'd been, and the things I did to get back to playing.

"I'm confident in being back playing and psychologically it's great to get back out there. There was a little scare from that Highlanders game, but I've bounced back from it well.

"There is nothing to be concerned about from a head point of view."

Barrett, twice named world player of the year, said last month his recovery period in the aftermath of the injury suffered against Ireland was "extremely challenging".

The Blues take on the Chiefs on Apr 9 before facing the Crusaders on Apr 15.

Source: Reuters

