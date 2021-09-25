Logo
All Blacks call up Blackadder after illness sidelines Jacobson
25 Sep 2021 12:09PM (Updated: 25 Sep 2021 12:07PM)
Ethan Blackadder has been added to New Zealand's starting line-up for their Rugby Championship meeting with world champions South Africa in Townsville on Saturday after Luke Jacobson pulled out due to a stomach bug.

Jacobson's withdrawal means Ardie Savea will move to the No. 8 position and Blackadder will take on the No. 7 jersey, with Hoskin Sotutu claiming a place on the bench.

Blackadder and Sotutu both started in the All Blacks' 36-13 win over Argentina in Brisbane last weekend.

New Zealand lead the Rugby Championship standings with a maximum 20 points from their first four games. Anything other than a bonus point win for the South Africans will see the All Blacks clinch the title.

(Reporting by Michael Church; Editing by William Mallard)

Source: Reuters

