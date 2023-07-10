All Blacks captain Cane apologises for tripping pitch invader

New Zealand captain Sam Cane has apologised for tripping a pitch invader after their 41-12 Rugby Championship win over Argentina on Saturday.

Standing with team mates after the away game in Mendoza, Cane stuck out a leg as a young fan ran by the group while being pursued by a security guard.

The fan tripped and rolled on the turf before quickly getting to his feet and running on.

Cane said on social media he had made an "error in judgement" by playing a part in stopping the pitch invader.

"I acknowledge that this is not my role and it is out of character of me to act in such a way," he wrote.

"I am really sorry. I feel awful and am deeply disappointed in myself. I am trying really hard to make contact with the person involved to apologise for my actions and make things right."

Cane later posted that he had managed to track down the fan called 'Roman' through the help of "many good people".

"Had a good catch-up with him and his friends and I'm glad that we could leave things in a good place."

The All Blacks continue their title defence against South Africa in Auckland on Saturday.