Logo
Logo

Sport

All Blacks coach Rennie cleans out Robertson assistants, brings in Umaga
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Sport

All Blacks coach Rennie cleans out Robertson assistants, brings in Umaga

All Blacks coach Rennie cleans out Robertson assistants, brings in Umaga

FILE PHOTO: Rugby Union - International - Scotland v Australia - Murrayfield Stadium, Edinburgh, Scotland, Britain - October 29, 2022 Australia head coach Dave Rennie celebrates after the match REUTERS/Russell Cheyne/File Photo

24 Mar 2026 09:02AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

March 24 : New Zealand coach Dave Rennie has purged all but one of Scott Robertson's assistants while appointing former All Blacks skipper and Moana Pasifika boss Tana Umaga as defence coach.

Rennie, who replaced the sacked Robertson three weeks ago, also named Neil Barnes, coach of New Zealand provincial side Taranaki, as his lone senior assistant coach, while handing his Kobe Steelers assistant Mike Blair the attack portfolio.

Forwards coach Jason Ryan is the sole Robertson assistant retained in the All Blacks setup, with Scott Hansen, Tamati Ellison and Bryn Evans jettisoned.

"Neil provides outstanding leadership and strategic support; Jase has proven himself as one of the best forwards coaches in the game," Rennie said in a New Zealand Rugby statement on Tuesday.

CNA Games
Guess Word
Guess Word
Crack the word, one row at a time
Buzzword
Buzzword
Create words using the given letters
Mini Sudoku
Mini Sudoku
Tiny puzzle, mighty brain teaser
Mini Crossword
Mini Crossword
Small grid, big challenge
Word Search
Word Search
Spot as many words as you can
Show More
Show Less

"Tana brings immense 'mana' and defensive insight and Mike will bring his innovative approach and attention to detail to our attack.

"I know this group will challenge and support both me and our players to bring the best out of us all."   

Ellison will take over the Maori All Blacks, NZR said.

Rennie also brought in Phil Healey as head of performance, having worked with the strength and conditioning trainer at the Waikato Chiefs, Glasgow Warriors and Kobe Steelers.

Rennie, the first New Zealand head coach with Pacific islander heritage, will see out Kobe's season in Japan before preparing the All Blacks for the inaugural Nations Championship tests in July against France, Italy and Ireland.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement