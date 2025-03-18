All Blacks coach Robertson at peace with strict eligibility rule

All Blacks coach Scott Robertson has given up on his push to select overseas-based players, saying New Zealand Rugby's (NZR) strict eligibility policy is flexible enough to give him a strong squad.

NZR limits selection to home-based players to bolster domestic competition but has allowed some long-serving All Blacks to take short-term contracts overseas while on sabbaticals.

Robertson previously called for more flexibility to pick offshore players but said he had reconsidered his stance.

"I had a year to look at it and where we stand," he told the Rugby Direct podcast.

"One of my jobs is to make sure our pathways are strong so we can continue the flow of quality professional rugby players.

"I understand how important it is and I've probably now got more insight around the flexibility there is in the current regulations. It is fit for purpose."

The policy means Robertson is unable to select star flyhalf Richie Mo'unga, who took up a three-year deal to play in Japan after the 2023 World Cup.

NZR boss Mark Robinson revealed on the podcast that he and Robertson went to Japan last year on a failed mission to try to lure the flyhalf back to New Zealand early.

Robertson said he hoped Mo'unga would be back playing in New Zealand next year and eligible for selection in the lead-up to the 2027 World Cup in Australia.

"You want all your best players available," Robertson said.

"That's what it takes to win a Rugby World Cup. You keep connected with all of them, it doesn't matter where they're at."

High on Robertson's list of targeted retentions is playmaker Damian McKenzie, whose national contract is set to expire at the end of the 2025 season.

"We'll work as hard as we can to have a player like him, at the peak of his powers," said Robertson.

Rugby Australia also limits the selection of overseas players but has allowed recent Wallabies coaches to bring in up to three for an individual series or an overseas tour.

South Africa ditched its ban on selecting overseas players in 2018 and has won the past two World Cups.