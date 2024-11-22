All Blacks coach Robertson taking no chances against Italy

TURIN : New Zealand coach Scott Robertson is taking no risks against a mercurial Italy side and said he was determined to see his team finish their November tour of Europe on a winning note.

Robertson sprung a surprise earlier on Thursday by naming a full strength side, barring injuries, for the clash in Turin on Saturday against an Italy side who looked far from impressive in their two internationals over the last fortnight.

He did not yield to the temptation of giving fringe players a chance for a run out in the last of their four games, notably Saturday’s 30-29 loss to France in Paris, as he looks to end this year’s 14-test programme on a winning note.

“That’s the reason we picked the team we did. Look, the guys were desperately disappointed last week. We created so much, and the French just took a few opportunities, and we didn’t take our chances,” he told a press conference on Thursday.

“We wanted to come up here and sweep the north and the margins are small but now we get a chance to finish properly. It’s been a big 40 days for us and we want to finish on Saturday night with a performance we are proud of.

“We picked a team to win this test match and with full respect. They’re a passionate side and when they get it right, they’re a tough side to play and this is the team we believe is best for this weekend. It’s a sold-out stadium so it’ll be a big occasion.”

Italy did start the year with their best Six Nations showing, beating Scotland and Wales and drawing with France to avoid the wooden spoon for the first time in nine years.

“Their attack has improved remarkably,” said Robertson of the Italians.

“We know they are always going to be passionate and physical in defence. Their breakdown work is relentless, but they are prepared to hold the ball and create mismatches. They are a well-coached side and when they are on, they’re tough to beat."

(Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Ken Ferris)