Sport

All Blacks flyhalf McKenzie commits to New Zealand through to 2029
All Blacks flyhalf McKenzie commits to New Zealand through to 2029

Rugby Union - Autumn Internationals - Scotland vs New Zealand - BT Murrayfield Stadium, Edinburgh, Britain - November 18, 2017 New Zealand’s Damian McKenzie celebrates scoring a try REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

31 Mar 2025 09:37AM
MELBOURNE :New Zealand flyhalf Damian McKenzie has extended his national contract through to the end of the 2029 season in a coup for All Blacks coach Scott Robertson.

The 29-year-old Waikato Chiefs playmaker has played 61 tests for New Zealand and was Robertson's first-choice flyhalf last year until losing the spot to Beauden Barrett.

"He has an incredible skill set and the ability to change a game," said Robertson.

"He is just continuing to get better and better, which makes him a critical signing for us heading into the next Rugby World Cup and beyond."

McKenzie's four-year contract extension comes after a high level of interest in the speedy playmaker from overseas clubs, Chiefs coach Clayton McMillan said.

McKenzie will hope to be a part of New Zealand's Rugby World Cup squad in 2027 and play against the touring British & Irish Lions in 2029.

"I'm extremely motivated to win a championship with the Chiefs and ultimately hope to be a part of a successful Rugby World Cup in 2027 and campaigns beyond that," said McKenzie.

Source: Reuters
