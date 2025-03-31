All Blacks flyhalf McKenzie commits to New Zealand through to 2029

MELBOURNE :New Zealand flyhalf Damian McKenzie has extended his national contract through to the end of the 2029 season in a coup for All Blacks coach Scott Robertson.

The 29-year-old Waikato Chiefs playmaker has played 61 tests for New Zealand and was Robertson's first-choice flyhalf last year until losing the spot to Beauden Barrett.

"He has an incredible skill set and the ability to change a game," said Robertson.

"He is just continuing to get better and better, which makes him a critical signing for us heading into the next Rugby World Cup and beyond."

McKenzie's four-year contract extension comes after a high level of interest in the speedy playmaker from overseas clubs, Chiefs coach Clayton McMillan said.

McKenzie will hope to be a part of New Zealand's Rugby World Cup squad in 2027 and play against the touring British & Irish Lions in 2029.

"I'm extremely motivated to win a championship with the Chiefs and ultimately hope to be a part of a successful Rugby World Cup in 2027 and campaigns beyond that," said McKenzie.