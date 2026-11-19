LONDON, Nov 19 : New Zealand have brought Codie Taylor back as captain and veteran Beauden Barrett is set to win his 150th cap as coach Dave Rennie made eight changes on Thursday for this weekend's Nations Championship clash with England at Twickenham.

• Rennie has considerably strengthened the side after their upset loss to Wales last weekend, which left them one point ahead of South Africa in the Southern Hemisphere standings

• Taylor, who takes over from Beauden Barrett as skipper, is one of two changes in the front row for Saturday's clash. He replaces Asafo Aumua at hooker, and prop Ethan de Groot regains his berth at loosehead in place of George Bower

• Fabian Holland takes over from Josh Lord among the locks while Tupou Vaa’i comes back for Anton Segner on the flank

• Damian McKenzie returns at flyhalf and Cam Roigard at scrumhalf, with last week’s halfback pairing of Richie Mo’unga and Cortez Ratima dropping to the bench

• Jordie Barrett and Will Jordan return from injury among the backs while centre Anton Lienert-Brown will earn his 100th cap

• Beauden Barrett, who starts alongside his two brothers, will extend his record as world rugby's most-capped back in his 150th test, creeping closer to the All Black record of 153 held by Sam WhitelockTeam: 15-Beauden Barrett, 14-Will Jordan, 13-Anton Lienert-Brown, 12-Jordie Barrett, 11-Josh Moorby, 10-Damian McKenzie, 9-Cam Roigard, 8-Wallace Sititi, 7-Peter Lakai, 6-Tupou Vaa’i, 5-Fabian Holland, 4-Scott Barrett, 3-Fletcher Newell, 2-Codie Taylor, 1-Ethan de Groot

Replacements: 16-Asafo Aumua, 17-George Bower, 18-Pasilio Tosi, 19-Anton Segner, 20-Leicester Fainga’anuku, 21-Cortez Ratima, 22-Richie Mo’unga, 23-Rieko Ioane

(Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Ken Ferris)