All Blacks fullback Barrett keen on short-term league switch
FILE PHOTO: Rugby Union - International Test - Wales v New Zealand - Principality Stadium, Cardiff, Wales, Britain - October 30, 2021 New Zealand's Jordie Barrett kicks REUTERS/Rebecca Naden

13 Dec 2021 02:24PM (Updated: 13 Dec 2021 02:19PM)
All Blacks fullback Jordie Barrett said he would be interested in making a short-term code switch to play in Australia's National Rugby League.

"To be honest, every off-season or every time I'm sitting there watching a rugby league game, I think ... I'd love to go over there and play some league just for a season," the 24-year-old, who has 36 caps for New Zealand, told the What A Lad podcast.

"I'm not sure what position I'd play, but I'd love to go over there and give it a crack, who knows."

Several current All Blacks have previously expressed an interest in playing in the competition.

Ardie Savea previously said he was keen to test himself in the 13-man form of the sport but then signed a new four-year contract with New Zealand Rugby last month.[L1N2SL0FC]

TJ Perenara was also linked with a move to Sydney Roosters before he signed a new contract with NZR.

(Reporting by Michael Church, Editing by Editing by Peter Rutherford)

Source: Reuters

