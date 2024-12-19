All Blacks fullback Love to miss start of Super Rugby season

New Zealand and Wellington Hurricanes fullback Ruben Love, one of the standout players of the last Super Rugby Pacific season, will miss the start of the 2025 campaign after having ankle surgery.

The 23-year-old's performances in Super Rugby earned Love a first All Blacks cap against Japan in Yokohama in October, when he scored two tries in three minutes off the bench.

He had been managing the injury through the season and will be sidelined for three to four months, the team said.

"I look forward to being back to full fitness next year to represent the people of the Hurricanes region and going to battle with my brothers," Love said in a statement.

The Hurricanes topped the regular season standings last season but were knocked out in the playoff semi-finals by the Waikato Chiefs. They start their 2025 campaign against the Canterbury Crusaders in Christchurch on Feb. 14.