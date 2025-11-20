All Blacks make multiple changes for last tour clash against Wales

New Zealand have made extensive changes for Saturday’s test against Wales, handing opportunities to players who have had little or no game time in the previous three November internationals against Ireland, Scotland and England.

Only captain Scott Barrett and flanker Simon Parker remain from the starting line-up against England last weekend. Among the backs, Will Jordan is the only player to retain a spot, but moves from fullback to the wing.

Lock Fabian Holland, who was tapped to play against England last week but dropped out because of illness, returns for the clash at Principality Stadium, which is the last test on their four-match November schedule.

A calf injury keeps out eighth man Peter Lakai, but for the rest, the 12 changes are all unforced and see star performers like Ardie Savea, Beauden Barrett, Cam Roigard and Codie Taylor all off earlier on their post-season break.

Caleb Clarke returns after concussion protocol ruled him out against England, where defeat ended All Black hopes of a Grand Slam against the home nations.

Last week’s reserve front row become the starters against Wales, while George Bell and George Bower are named as cover for the first time on the tour.

Loose forward cover will be provided by Christian Lio-Willie, who joined the squad from the All Blacks XV last week because Luke Jacobson (concussion) and Samipeni Finau (family illness) have since returned to New Zealand.

“We have a lot to play for this weekend - we want to put on a performance that reflects the effort and pride we have put in,” said coach Scott Robertson in the statement naming the team.

“We do not underestimate the passion and resolve that Wales will bring, and we know how organised, accurate, and ruthless we need to be in return,” Robertson added.

Team: 15-Ruben Love, 14-Will Jordan, 13-Rieko Ioane, 12-Anton Lienert-Brown, 11-Caleb Clarke, 10-Damian McKenzie, 9-Cortez Ratima, 8-Wallace Sititi, 7-Du’Plessis Kirifi, 6-Simon Parker, 5-Fabian Holland, 4-Scott Barrett (captain), 3-Pasilio Tosi, 2-Samisoni Taukei’aho, 1-Tamaiti Williams

Replacements: 16-George Bell, 17-Fletcher Newell, 18-George Bower, 19-Josh Lord, 20-21-Christian Lio-Willie, 21-Finlay Christie, 22-Leicester Fainga’anuku, 23-Sevu Reece.

(Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Kevin Buckland)