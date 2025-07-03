All Blacks name four debutants to play depleted France

New Zealand coach Scott Robertson has included four debutants in his match-day squad for the series-opening test against a depleted France in Dunedin on Saturday.

Uncapped lock Fabian Holland will start in the second row next to captain Scott Barrett, while Christian Lio-Willie will play his first test at number eight alongside openside flanker Ardie Savea and Tupou Vaa'i on the blindside.

Prop Ollie Norris and loose forward Du’Plessis Kirifi will hope to debut off the bench as the All Blacks look to snap a three-game losing streak to the French.

"This is a huge moment for these men and their families; we are all thrilled for them," Robertson said of the debutants in a media release on Thursday.

"For Fabian and Christian, it will be special to debut in front of a Dunedin home crowd and I am sure Fabian’s Highlanders supporters and Christian’s Otago fans will be out in full force.

"Ollie and Du’Plessis have both shown their class in Super Rugby this year and we know they are ready."

Robertson has opted for an experienced front row with Ethan de Groot, hooker Codie Taylor and Fletcher Newell, while Cameron Roigard will partner Beauden Barrett in the halves.

"Facing France is always special; they bring intensity, flair, and physicality," said Robertson.

"We are ready for the challenge and what better place to kick it off than under the roof in Dunedin, in front of a packed home crowd."

New Zealand team:

15–Will Jordan, 14–Rieko Ioane, 13–Billy Proctor, 12–Jordie Barrett, 11–Sevu Reece, 10–Beauden Barrett, 9–Cam Roigard, 8–Christian Lio-Willie, 7–Ardie Savea, 6–Tupou Vaa’i, 5–Fabian Holland, 4–Scott Barrett (capt), 3–Fletcher Newell, 2–Codie Taylor, 1–Ethan de Groot.

Replacements: 16–Samisoni Taukei’aho, 17–Ollie Norris, 18–Pasilio Tosi, 19–Samipeni Finau, 20–Du’Plessis Kirifi, 21–Cortez Ratima, 22–Quinn Tupaea, 23–Damian McKenzie.