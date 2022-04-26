Logo
All Blacks to open Ireland series at Eden Park fortress
26 Apr 2022 08:23AM (Updated: 26 Apr 2022 08:23AM)
New Zealand will kick off their international season against Ireland at Eden Park on July 2 before meeting the Six Nations runners-up at Dunedin and Wellington in the three-test series.

The All Blacks have won 46 consecutive matches at Eden Park since their last loss at the Auckland venue in 1994, and will hope to extend the streak after losing 29-20 in their last clash against the Irish in Dublin in November.

The teams meet in Dunedin on July 9 and Wellington on July 16, New Zealand Rugby (NZR) said on Tuesday.

After ending their 111-year losing streak versus New Zealand in Chicago in 2016, Ireland have won two of their last three matches against the All Blacks - but have yet to beat them in New Zealand.

The All Blacks will also host Argentina in back-to-back Rugby Championship matches in Christchurch (Aug. 27) and Hamilton (Sept. 3), before wrapping up their home schedule at Eden Park taking on Australia on Sept. 24.

NZR also confirmed the international schedule for the women's 'Black Ferns' team ahead of hosting the women's Rugby World Cup in October-November.

The Black Ferns will play Australia, Canada and the United States in June and a separate two-match series against Australia in August.

Source: Reuters

