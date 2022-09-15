All Blacks seal Bledisloe Cup after referee stunner

MELBOURNE :Jordie Barrett grabbed a try after the siren as the All Blacks snatched a 39-37 win over Australia in a Rugby Championship thriller in Melbourne on Thursday that sealed the Bledisloe Cup - with the help of a controversial referee decision.

In a manic finish at Docklands stadium, French referee Mathieu Raynal took the ball off Wallabies flyhalf Bernard Foley for time-wasting as he was poised to kick a penalty out of defence with the home side holding a three-point lead with less than a minute left.

Gifted possession, the All Blacks spread the ball wide to Barrett who crossed at the corner as a heaving crowd of 53,245 at Docklands stadium gasped.

The trans-Tasman Bledisloe Cup will remain in New Zealand's hands for a 20th year in succession, and Australia were crushed by the manner of the loss, having clawed back from 31-13 down heading into the last quarter.

Raynal had stopped the clock as Foley made to kick, so there appeared little strategic gain in the flyhalf taking his time.

The decision left the enraged home fans booing through the trophy presentation.

Fuming Wallabies coach Dave Rennie said he had never seen a similar decision in his long career coaching at elite level.

"I'm gutted for our men because I reckon we deserved better," he said.

"The disappointing thing from our point of view is it was a fantastic game of footy. We should be celebrating the game as opposed to talking about a ref decision at the last minute."

In a bruising clash featuring four yellow cards, including three for the hosts, All Blacks hooker Samisoni Taukei'aho grabbed a try at the start of both halves, while flyhalf Richie Mo'unga and Will Jordan also crossed in a three-minute burst after the break.

The Wallabies rallied bravely with a late brace of tries to Andrew Kellaway before Pete Samu nearly brought the roof down with a stunning try assisted by Marika Koroibete in the 73rd minute.

Foley's conversion of Samu's try levelled the match at 34-34 before Nic White struck a long-range penalty to nose Australia in front with three minutes left.

It was not enough, though, and Barrett's cool finish ensured the defending champion All Blacks stay top of the Rugby Championship on 14 points, four ahead of Australia who grabbed a bonus point in defeat.

Argentina and South Africa, on nine points apiece, face off in Buenos Aires on Saturday.

Australia were down to 13 men for a period on either side of half-time as winger Tom Wright and lock Darcy Swain were yellow-carded in the same play after a Caleb Clarke linebreak tore open the Wallabies defence.

The All Blacks later motored to an 18-point lead with three tries in 15 minutes after the break before Kellaway dragged Australia back into the game.

It was a bruising contest, with injuries on both sides, including both teams' captains.

All Blacks skipper Sam Cane clashed heads with midfield team mate David Havili in the first half and both were ruled out of the match.

"Obviously there was a lot of carnage out there, a fair few injuries," Cane said.

"To win it on the buzzer we're obviously hugely delighted."

Wallabies skipper James Slipper was also sore, having come off early with a calf injury. But he said he was more "gutted" by the manner of the loss.