New Zealand edge England 24-22 in Twickenham thriller

LONDON : New Zealand beat England 24-22 at Twickenham on Saturday, overcoming a disciplined and aggressive defensive performance by the hosts thanks to two tries from Mark Tele'a, one by Will Jordan and a brilliant late touchline conversion by Damian McKenzie.

The All Blacks once again came back from behind against England, edging a freewheeling if scrappy contest thanks to some individual moments of brilliance in attack and a missed drop goal by George Ford at the death that would have won it.

Tele'a wrongfooted prop Ellis Genge on the right wing with a stutter-step after a fine out-the-back offload from Wallace Sititi, before Will Jordan then sliced through the middle from an inside ball as New Zealand took the first half.

The hosts kept in touch through a string of Marcus Smith penalties and a fine intercept try he set up, but could not close out a thrilling finale as Ford hit the post with a 77th-minute penalty then sliced his drop goal wide at the death