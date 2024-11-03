Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

New Zealand edge England 24-22 in Twickenham thriller
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

New Zealand edge England 24-22 in Twickenham thriller

New Zealand edge England 24-22 in Twickenham thriller
Rugby Union - Autumn International - England v New Zealand - Allianz Stadium Twickenham, London, Britain - November 2, 2024 New Zealand's Rieko Ioane celebrates winning the match with team mates after England's George Ford misses a drop goal Action Images via Reuters/Paul Childs
New Zealand edge England 24-22 in Twickenham thriller
Rugby Union - Autumn International - England v New Zealand - Allianz Stadium Twickenham, London, Britain - November 2, 2024 New Zealand's Will Jordan celebrates scoring their second try Action Images via Reuters/Paul Childs
New Zealand edge England 24-22 in Twickenham thriller
Rugby Union - Autumn International - England v New Zealand - Allianz Stadium Twickenham, London, Britain - November 2, 2024 England's George Ford misses a penalty kick Action Images via Reuters/Paul Childs
New Zealand edge England 24-22 in Twickenham thriller
Rugby Union - Autumn International - England v New Zealand - Allianz Stadium Twickenham, London, Britain - November 2, 2024 New Zealand's Wallace Sititi in action with England's Ollie Lawrence Action Images via Reuters/Paul Childs
New Zealand edge England 24-22 in Twickenham thriller
Rugby Union - Autumn International - England v New Zealand - Allianz Stadium Twickenham, London, Britain - November 2, 2024 England's Immanuel Feyi-Waboso scores their first try Action Images via Reuters/Paul Childs
03 Nov 2024 01:26AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

LONDON : New Zealand beat England 24-22 at Twickenham on Saturday, overcoming a disciplined and aggressive defensive performance by the hosts thanks to two tries from Mark Tele'a, one by Will Jordan and a brilliant late touchline conversion by Damian McKenzie.

The All Blacks once again came back from behind against England, edging a freewheeling if scrappy contest thanks to some individual moments of brilliance in attack and a missed drop goal by George Ford at the death that would have won it.

Tele'a wrongfooted prop Ellis Genge on the right wing with a stutter-step after a fine out-the-back offload from Wallace Sititi, before Will Jordan then sliced through the middle from an inside ball as New Zealand took the first half.

The hosts kept in touch through a string of Marcus Smith penalties and a fine intercept try he set up, but could not close out a thrilling finale as Ford hit the post with a 77th-minute penalty then sliced his drop goal wide at the death

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement