LONDON, Nov 25 : New Zealand centre Jordie Barrett has rejected assertions of All Blacks fatigue, but both they and South Africa are struggling at the end of an intensive year which included a four-test series between the two top-ranked teams.

South Africa will play in Sunday’s Nations Championship final despite successive defeats by France and Ireland, while the All Blacks are reeling from a shock loss to Wales and a record drubbing by England.

They face England again on Saturday in the tournament’s third and fourth place playoff, their 17th international this year.

"They are just inconvenient facts. We are not going to use any excuse language this week," Barrett told reporters.

"We need to be better. We have been off the mark in the past few weeks and we have been a little bit inconsistent all season, but we are going to throw everything we can at it this week," he added.

Barrett's defiant approach, however, runs against considered opinion with former All Blacks coach Graham Henry saying the team had hit a wall and ex-flyhalf Tony Brown believes the series against the Springboks in August and September caused a fatigue factor.

Brown is now a coach with the Springboks but will join the All Blacks coaching team after next year’s World Cup.

"Coming off the Greatest Rivalry tour, which was probably the most intense four test matches either country has played probably ever, and trying to perform well in a northern hemisphere tour, is hard," Brown said.

"If you lose a little bit of your momentum or mojo on attack, then your game suffers. I think the All Blacks are in a similar spot to us and not quite at their best, like we’re not.

"But luckily for us we get a chance against France in the final this weekend and I know the All Blacks will perform well against England in their last game of the year. I don’t have any concerns over whether the All Blacks will beat England."

(Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Ed Osmond)