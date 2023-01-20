All business Swiatek eases into second week at Australian Open

Logo
Tennis - Australian Open - Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia - January 20, 2023 Poland's Iga Swiatek reacts during her third round match against Spain's Cristina Bucsa REUTERS/Sandra Sanders
Tennis - Australian Open - Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia - January 20, 2023 Poland's Iga Swiatek in action during her third round match against Spain's Cristina Bucsa REUTERS/Hannah Mckay
Tennis - Australian Open - Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia - January 20, 2023 Poland's Iga Swiatek in action during her third round match against Spain's Cristina Bucsa REUTERS/Sandra Sanders
20 Jan 2023 02:35PM (Updated: 20 Jan 2023 02:35PM)
MELBOURNE : Top seed Iga Swiatek continued to carve her way through the Australian Open draw on Friday, dismantling Cristina Bucsa 6-0 6-1 in bright sunshine on the Margaret Court Arena to reach the fourth round.

The 21-year-old world number one, who is looking to add a first Melbourne Park crown to the French and U.S. Open titles she won last year, was all business as she whipped through the first set in 23 minutes.

World number 100 Bucsa had simply no answer to Swiatek's all-court game and the Spaniard only managed to avoid the dreaded 'double bagel' 6-0 6-0 scoreline by holding her last service game.

Swiatek should face a tougher test in Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina in the last 16 after the big-serving Kazakh earlier upset last year's losing finalist Danielle Collins.

Source: Reuters

