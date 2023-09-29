Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

All change for fourballs as captains play everyone
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

All change for fourballs as captains play everyone

All change for fourballs as captains play everyone
FILE PHOTO: Golf - The 2023 Ryder Cup - Marco Simone Golf & Country Club, Rome, Italy - September 28, 2023 Team USA's Justin Thomas plays out from the bunker on the 12th hole during a practice round REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane/File Photo
All change for fourballs as captains play everyone
FILE PHOTO: Golf - The 2023 Ryder Cup - Marco Simone Golf & Country Club, Rome, Italy - September 28, 2023 Team USA's Jordan Spieth tees off on the 10th hole during a practice round REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane/File Photo
All change for fourballs as captains play everyone
Golf - The 2023 Ryder Cup - Marco Simone Golf & Country Club, Rome, Italy - September 29, 2023 Team Europe's Viktor Hovland tees off on the 13th hole during the Foursomes REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane
All change for fourballs as captains play everyone
Golf - The 2023 Ryder Cup - Marco Simone Golf & Country Club, Rome, Italy - September 29, 2023 Team Europe's Jon Rahm and Team Europe's Tyrrell Hatton during the Foursomes REUTERS/Carl Recine
29 Sep 2023 06:40PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

ROME : Europe and the United States both opted to give their morning reserves an outing in the afternoon fourballs as four new-look pairings will take up the battle after Europe roared into a 4-0 lead after the Ryder Cup's morning foursomes on Friday.

American captain Zach Johnson, who is already coming in for social media criticism for holding back four major winners, sent them into action on a scorching day in Rome.

Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth will face Viktor Hovland and Tyrrell Hatton in the first game at 10.25GMT.

Brooks Koepka gets his first outing alongside Scottie Scheffler against Jon Rahm and Nicolai Hojgaard while Wyndham Clark teams up with Max Homa against Bob MacIntyre and Justin Rose.

The final match of the day sees Europe's Rory McIlroy and Matt Fitzpatrick play Collin Morikawa and Xander Schauffele.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.