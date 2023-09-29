All change for fourballs as captains play everyone

ROME : Europe and the United States both opted to give their morning reserves an outing in the afternoon fourballs as four new-look pairings will take up the battle after Europe roared into a 4-0 lead after the Ryder Cup's morning foursomes on Friday.

American captain Zach Johnson, who is already coming in for social media criticism for holding back four major winners, sent them into action on a scorching day in Rome.

Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth will face Viktor Hovland and Tyrrell Hatton in the first game at 10.25GMT.

Brooks Koepka gets his first outing alongside Scottie Scheffler against Jon Rahm and Nicolai Hojgaard while Wyndham Clark teams up with Max Homa against Bob MacIntyre and Justin Rose.

The final match of the day sees Europe's Rory McIlroy and Matt Fitzpatrick play Collin Morikawa and Xander Schauffele.