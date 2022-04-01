Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

All eyes on Doha as World Cup fates set to be revealed
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

All eyes on Doha as World Cup fates set to be revealed

All eyes on Doha as World Cup fates set to be revealed
Soccer Football - World Cup - Final Draw - Doha Exhibition & Convention Center, Doha, Qatar - April 1, 2022 General view ahead of the draw REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski
All eyes on Doha as World Cup fates set to be revealed
Soccer Football - World Cup - Final Draw - Doha Exhibition & Convention Center, Doha, Qatar - April 1, 2022 England manager Gareth Southgate and team delegation arrive ahead of the draw REUTERS/Carl Recine
All eyes on Doha as World Cup fates set to be revealed
Soccer Football - World Cup - Final Draw - Doha Exhibition & Convention Center, Doha, Qatar - April 1, 2022 Fan Hector Chavez Ramirez arrives ahead of the draw REUTERS/Carl Recine
All eyes on Doha as World Cup fates set to be revealed
Soccer Football - World Cup - Final Draw - Doha Exhibition & Convention Center, Doha, Qatar - April 1, 2022 General view ahead of the draw REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
All eyes on Doha as World Cup fates set to be revealed
Soccer Football - World Cup - Final Draw - Doha Exhibition & Convention Center, Doha, Qatar - April 1, 2022 Saudi Arabia coach Herve Renard with team delegation arrive ahead of the draw REUTERS/Carl Recine
01 Apr 2022 11:34PM (Updated: 01 Apr 2022 11:34PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

DOHA : The football world gathered in the Qatari capital on Friday in expectant anticipation of the draw for the World Cup finals which will begin at 1600 GMT.

National team coaches, World Cup winning players, Qatari dignitaries and football officials from across the globe will discover the group stage match-ups during a ceremony presented by British actor Idris Elba and broadcaster Reshmin Chowdhury.

The tournament will run from Nov. 21 to Dec. 18 - the first time soccer's top prize has been competed for in the Middle East.

Fans gathered outside the Doha Exhibition and Conference Centre hoping for a glimpse of some of the big names in attendance, which included former champions such as Germany's Lothar Matthaus, Italian Alessandro Del Piero and Brazilian Cafu.

Hundreds of reporters and broadcast crews from all over the world set up camp inside and around the venue as dusk approached and the searing daytime temperatures eased.

The 29 teams who have secured their place in the finals will be drawn into eight groups of four teams with three 'place holders' for the spots yet to be determined via qualifying games.

(Reporting by Simon Evans; Editing by Toby Davis)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us