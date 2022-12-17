Logo
Sport

All France players start training ahead of World Cup final
All France players start training ahead of World Cup final

Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - France Training - Al Sadd SC Stadium, Doha, Qatar - December 17, 2022 France's Raphael Varane during training REUTERS/Hannah Mckay

17 Dec 2022 10:10PM (Updated: 17 Dec 2022 11:33PM)
DOHA: France's Raphael Varane, Ibrahima Konate and Kingsley Coman, who missed training on Friday (Dec 16) with a virus, were present at the start of Saturday's session on the eve of the World Cup final clash against Argentina.

The three players started the session, which was open to the media in the first 15 minutes.

Midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni and left back Theo Hernandez, who also missed training on Friday because of knocks to heir hip and knee respectively, were also on the pitch with the rest of the squad.

 

 

Source: Reuters

