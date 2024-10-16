All smiles for Hong as South Korea silence the boos

SEOUL : There were no boos for Hong Myung-bo as South Korea won a thriller of a World Cup qualifier against Iraq in Yongin on Tuesday and it looks like the coach has ridden out the storm of his controversial appointment.

A month ago, Hong was jeered before, during and after the 0-0 draw with Palestine in the opening match of the third phase of Asian qualifying, his first game in charge since he replaced Juergen Klinsmann as coach in July.

Hong testified in front of the Culture, Sports and Tourism Committee of South Korea's parliament later that month, where he denied his appointment was the result of preferential treatment from the Korea Football Association (KFA).

Away wins in Oman and Jordan followed by Tuesday's 3-2 victory in a clash of the top two in Group B, however, have set the Teaguk Warriors firmly on course for an 11th straight appearance at the finals.

"In terms of organisation and chemistry, players in the starting lineup did a great job," Hong told the post-match press conference, according to the Yonhap news agency.

"And it was also great to see substitutes make sacrifices themselves. I think that kind of culture is taking root in this team and we're learning as we go forward."

With skipper Son Hyueng-min and his fellow forward Hwang Hee-chan absent injured, Hong was relying on some of his younger players to step into the breach in the goalscoring department.

Oh Se-hun, 25, did his part by opening the scoring just before the break and 23-year-old Oh Hyeon-gyu came off the bench to add South Korea's second before veteran Lee Jae-sung headed home the third.

"No matter what head coach Hong Myung-bo asks me to do, I will be ready to do my best," said Oh Hyeon-gyu, who also scored against Jordan last week.

"He always makes me feel confident, and he is very clear about how he wants to use me. I think it helped me score the goal tonight."

South Korea will take a three-point cushion over Jordan and Iraq into their next fixture against winless Kuwait in mid-November. The top two from the group progress straight to the finals.

A relaxed Hong even had time for a joke after Tuesday's match when asked about the support of the crowd.

"I don't know why people didn't boo," he quipped with a smile.