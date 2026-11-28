LONDON, Nov 27 : Fullback Tommaso Allan kicked a penalty 13 minutes from the end as Italy avoided the wooden spoon in the inaugural Nations Championship with a 23-21 victory over Fiji in their 11th-place playoff at Twickenham on Friday.

It was a first win in the competition for the Italians, who lost all six pool games, including a 21-16 defeat by Fiji in Udine last weekend, and will come as a relief to coach Gonzalo Quesada who has had to deal with a slew of injuries.

Fiji had their chances to win and will rue a slow start, but there were more signs of improvement under new coach Jake White.

"It was physical, fair play to Fiji," Italy's South African-born flanker Ross Vintcent said. "We wanted to end this tournament on a high. We owed it to ourselves, the staff and everyone who has supported us.

"We have had a tough six months as a team, but we need to get back to where we were last year.

"It (the win) will be a massive boost in terms of morale and we will have some boys coming back from injury for the Six Nations."

Italy raced into a 17-0 lead thanks to tries from centre Federico Mori and hooker Giacomo Nicotera as they dominated the opening quarter.

But Fiji’s speed at the breakdown and dominance in the contact areas allowed them to take some control in the game and they scored three tries through fullback Ponipati Loganimasi, wing Peniasi Dakuwaqa and number eight Kitione Salawa.

At that stage they led 21-20 but when they conceded a penalty at the scrum Allan edged Italy back in front and they were able to repel a late onslaught from the Fijians to claim a much-needed victory.

"We gave them territory and didn't really convert our chances. We were below par really," Fiji captain Isoa Nasilasila said.

"It is always good to get runs against tier 1 opponents. We are building something strong. Every game comes with learnings and we can only get better."