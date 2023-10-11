Alldritt warns France need to increase intensity in World Cup quarter-final

PARIS : France will need to increase their intensity to match the physical challenge posed by South Africa in Sunday's Rugby World Cup quarter-final, eighthman Gregory Alldritt said on Wednesday.

The hosts anticipate a bruising examination in the clash at the Stade de France but have a good idea of what awaits them after beating the touring Springboks 30-26 in a tough encounter in Marseille last November.

"We know how they're going to play. Their DNA, their rugby, is based on physicality. It's up to us to put in more intensity than usual for 80 minutes," Alldritt told a press conference.

"As we saw in Marseille last year they're a team that stays in the game for 80 minutes. We've been warned."

One of the key battle in the game will be that between the loose forwards and Alldritt praised the opposing trio.

"I think they're a reflection of the team, a back row that gives a lot in defence and attack for 80 minutes. It's a great challenge. It's going to be a great battle. We're looking forward to it," he said.

"We have players who also hit hard. We forget that at times. I think we have the weapons to respond. We have to do even better and even more than usual against South Africa, but I'm not worried."

Alldritt said the attitude and tempo in the French camp had remained on even keel, even now that the tournament had moved into the knockout phase.

"We're continuing to work as we have been. We're trying to study every aspect of this match, we're not leaving anything to chance," he added.

"We've worked hard on this for four years. We've played some big games, both with our clubs and with the French team."

Beating New Zealand 27-13 in the opening game of the tournament in Paris on Sept. 8 had helped with their confidence, he added.

"The match was difficult but we were ahead by halftime. I hope it'll be the same this weekend.

"We're coming down the home straight. We want to enjoy ourselves, have a lot of fun and finish this competition with no regrets," Alldritt said.

