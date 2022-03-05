Logo
Allegri considering giving Vlahovic rest even with Dybala still out
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Coppa Italia - Semi Final - Fiorentina v Juventus - Stadio Artemio Franchi, Florence, Italy - March 2, 2022 Juventus' Dusan Vlahovic reacts REUTERS/Jennifer Lorenzini

05 Mar 2022 11:52PM (Updated: 05 Mar 2022 11:52PM)
TURIN, Italy : Serbian striker Dusan Vlahovic may be rested for Juventus' Serie A clash with Spezia on Sunday, even though Argentine forward Paulo Dybala is still out through injury, coach Massimiliano Allegri said.

Since making his big-money move from Fiorentina in January, Vlahovic has started every game for Juve across all competitions, scoring four goals in that time.

A thigh injury has kept Dybala out since mid-February, leaving Juve dependent on Vlahovic, but Allegri is thinking it is time to shuffle his pack.

"Dybala left yesterday's training session early due to a pain in his thigh and hip, he didn't feel his leg was comfortable yet so he won't be there tomorrow," Allegri told a news conference on Saturday.

"I am considering starting Vlahovic from the bench, I will decide tomorrow. If (Alvaro) Morata and (Moise) Kean play, we could play equally with two strikers. They are different from Vlahovic, they are more active."

One defeat in 19 matches in all competitions has pulled Juve back into the title race, with Serie A's most successful side only eight points behind champions Inter Milan at the top of the standings.

Allegri was again keen to play down any title talk, however.

"There is a thought that this club should be fighting for the major titles, but then there is the practical stuff, that of points and numbers," he added.

"We have to be with our feet planted on the ground. We are fifth, if Atalanta beat Roma (on Saturday).

"We have three teams in front of us and we need a minimum of 84 points to win the Scudetto and we cannot get there, unfortunately. Since we are fifth we have to think about fourth place and nothing else."

(Reporting by Peter Hall; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

Source: Reuters

