Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Allegri says title favourites Inter are an important test for his Juve side
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Allegri says title favourites Inter are an important test for his Juve side

Allegri says title favourites Inter are an important test for his Juve side

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Serie A - Juventus v AS Roma - Allianz Stadium, Turin, Italy - October 17, 2021 Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri gives instructions to his players REUTERS/Massimo Pinca

23 Oct 2021 11:09PM (Updated: 23 Oct 2021 11:12PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

TURIN, Italy: Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri said Inter Milan are favourites for the Serie A title this season and described Sunday's (Oct 24) clash between the teams as an "important test" for his improving side.

Inter won their first Scudetto in 11 years last season. They have started this term in impressive form, only losing their unbeaten start to the league campaign last weekend at Lazio.

"It will be a beautiful evening especially because there will be around 60,000 spectators," Allegri told a news conference on Saturday.

"There will be many expectations from everyone. It will be a good match between two important teams. Inter in my opinion are still the favourite to win the Scudetto. For us it is an important test against a strong team.

"Tomorrow is important but there are still many games, there is time to recover. We cannot think that in a match we will win or lose the championship."

Allegri has endured a difficult start to life back in Serie A this term having become Juve coach for the second time in the close season, but six wins in a row in all competitions has helped revitalise the Turin club's fortunes.

The Juve coach is relishing such a big clash after taking a break from management.

"Playing at San Siro, in an imposing stadium, will be an amazing experience again," he added. "After two years it is exciting for me. I came back for this type of challenge.

"Tomorrow evening there is no need for me to tell the players that it is important, they know it too."

Allegri confirmed that Argentine forward Paulo Dybala should be fit to make his return from a month-long injury layoff.

 

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us