'All's well that ends well' - Thomas reunited with stolen bike
FILE PHOTO: Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Cycling - Road - Men's Road Race - Final - Tokyo to Fuji International Speedway, Japan - July 24, 2021. Geraint Thomas of Britain after sustaining an injury during the Men's Road Race. Pool via Reuters/Tim de Waele

15 Nov 2021 03:14PM (Updated: 15 Nov 2021 03:13PM)
British double Olympic gold medallist Geraint Thomas was delighted after he was reunited with his bike that had been stolen on Sunday outside a coffee shop during a training ride rest on the French Riviera.

Thomas, the 2018 Tour de France winner, earlier said on Twitter he was forced to take a taxi home after "someone nicked my bike".

But three hours later the 35-year-old said the bike had been found with the help of the police.

"Look what showed up!!" Thomas posted on Twitter with a photo of himself smiling next to his Pinarello Dogma F bike, which police handed back to him.

"Big thanks to the Menton Police for their help. All's well that ends well."

Thomas has yet to sign a contract extension with the Ineos-Grenadiers team.

(Reporting by Manasi Pathak in Bengaluru; Editing by Robert Birsel)

Source: Reuters

