Almiron cracker secures win for Newcastle over Palace
Soccer Football - Premier League - Newcastle United v Crystal Palace - St James' Park, Newcastle, Britain - April 20, 2022 Newcastle United's Emil Krafth in action with Crystal Palace's Wilfried Zaha Action Images via Reuters/Lee Smith
Soccer Football - Premier League - Newcastle United v Crystal Palace - St James' Park, Newcastle, Britain - April 20, 2022 Newcastle United's Miguel Almiron celebrates scoring their first goal in the stands with fans Action Images via Reuters/Lee Smith
21 Apr 2022 05:05AM (Updated: 21 Apr 2022 05:05AM)
NEWCASTLE : Miguel Almiron's superb first-half goal sealed Newcastle United's ninth win in their last 13 Premier League games as their renaissance under Eddie Howe continued on Wednesday.

Paraguayan Almiron played in Bruno Guimaraes's pass in the 32nd minute and curled a left-footer into the top corner of the net for his first goal of the season.

Newcastle were in charge throughout against a Palace side who appeared to be suffering a hangover from Sunday's FA Cup semi-final defeat and rarely threatened the home goal.

The hosts were unable to add to Almiron's cracker but the mood at St James' Park was buoyant throughout as the home side moved to within goal difference of the top half of the table.

When Howe took charge in November, Newcastle were 19th in the table after 11 games, five points from the safety zone.

Source: Reuters

