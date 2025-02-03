Alonso praises 10-man Leverkusen's control in victory over Hoffenheim

Bayer Leverkusen coach Xabi Alonso praised his team for managing to control the game with 10 men after they held on to beat Hoffenheim 3-1 in the Bundesliga on Sunday.

Leverkusen were leading 3-0 on the hour mark when Alejandro Grimaldo was shown a second yellow card just before Hoffenheim's Gift Orban scored, with the visitors looking like they might stage a comeback.

But the German champions managed to maintain their advantage and the win kept them second in the standings, six points behind leaders Bayern Munich.

"There were two games today: 60 minutes with 11 players and 30 minutes with 10. We played well in both. Even when we were down to 10 men, we controlled the game," Alonso told reporters.

"We had a good initial advantage, and the first 15 minutes of the second half were good too. We didn't concede much and we had our chances. After the red card, we had to get our act together. Until we found our way back into the game."

Emiliano Buendia, who was making his first appearance for Leverkusen after arriving on loan from Aston Villa, came on as a first-half substitute but was then taken off as a result of the sending off.

Alonso was disappointed, but said he made the right call to take Buendia off as it allowed his team to maintain control of the game being a man down.

"Unfortunately, I had to take Buendia off. But it was the right decision," he said.

"We had less possession when we were a man down, but basically we did well. What we can do better is avoid these yellow cards for minor fouls."