Alonso quiet on Leverkusen future amid Real Madrid links

Xabi Alonso kept his cards close to his chest when questioned about his future as Bayer Leverkusen boss as the Spaniard on Friday declined to comment on reports linking him to the Real Madrid job.

Spanish media have reported that Alonso is a frontrunner to replace Carlo Ancelotti at Real if the Italian leaves the LaLiga club after a poor season despite having one more year on his contract.

Alonso previously played under Ancelotti at Real, where he spent five seasons, helping the Spanish club win the Champions League after a gap of 12 years before moving to Bayern Munich.

"My future? Nothing new to say, the answer remains the same. We have to wait," Alonso told reporters ahead of Sunday's trip to Freiburg.

"Communication with the club is still good. There is clarity between everyone."

Alonso became hot property last season when he guided Leverkusen to an unbeaten Bundesliga season as they won their first league title in the club's history while also lifting the German Cup and reaching the Europa League final.

Although Leverkusen have not been able to defend their title in the same dominant fashion, with leaders Bayern Munich one win away from being crowned champions, Alonso still hopes to complete a memorable season.

"It's still the second-best season in the club's history and we want to continue pursuing this goal," he said.

Leverkusen play a Freiburg side who are fourth in the standings and fighting for Champions League spots.

"They have that chance and they will certainly be extra motivated. But that's not a problem for us because it also motivates us a lot when we know that the opposing team is determined to beat us," Alonso said.

"This battle is very exciting to watch at the moment. In the remaining three games, we only have Freiburg, (Borussia) Dortmund and Mainz as opponents who are fighting for European spots. They will be intense games for us again."

But the visitors could be without Nigerian forward Victor Boniface, who has scored 11 times in all competitions this season.

"He felt something in his thigh muscles yesterday and didn't train today," Alonso said. "We'll see if he's available for Sunday."