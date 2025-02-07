Alonso urges final push as Leverkusen eye Wolfsburg win to cap hectic run

BERLIN : Bayer Leverkusen coach Xabi Alonso wants his players to give one last big push as they look to crown an intense phase of nine matches in less than a month with a win at VfL Wolfsburg in the Bundesliga on Saturday.

Fresh from Wednesday's extra-time victory over second-tier Cologne that secured a spot in the German Cup last four, Alonso said on Friday that he has tried to give his players enough time to recover.

His team will play their ninth game across all competitions since the season restarted on January 10 following the German winter break.

"Tomorrow is important because after tomorrow we have a different dynamic. We don't have matches every three days," Alonso told a press conference.

"Tomorrow is the big, big last effort in this intense phase. We will give it everything and we are fully focused. The mood of the team is good."

"We have reached the (German) Cup semi-final but for us the Bundesliga is the most important competition... and we have a tough away game now."

The Spaniard gave his players Thursday off in a bid to keep them fresh for Saturday's league match, with his team, who romped to the title last season without losing a game, in second place, six points behind leaders Bayern Munich.

Leverkusen have also advanced to the Champions League round of 16, avoiding the need for a two-legged playoff, which was not the case for fellow Champions League clubs Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund, who missed out on automatic qualification.

"We decided to relieve some of the tension and instead train today," Alonso said. "We will check how every player is feeling. I have some ideas for tomorrow but have not yet taken any decision."