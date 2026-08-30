Alonso's vibrant Chelsea beat Brighton, Fernandes hits hat-trick for Man Utd

LONDON, Aug 30 : Chelsea's vibrant start to life under new manager Xabi Alonso continued with a 4-3 home win over Brighton & Hove Albion and Bruno Fernandes's hat-trick helped Manchester United to a crushing 5-2 win over Ipswich Town to ignite their Premier League season on Sunday.

An early goal by Romeo Lavia and efforts by Pedro Neto and Joao Pedro put them 3-0 up after 32 minutes but the visitors hit back through Malick Yalcouye and a Joao Pedro own goal.

Cole Palmer settled home nerves, though, with a clinical finish, only for Pascal Gross to head a third for Brighton deep in stoppage time. Chelsea joined Manchester City and Hull City on six points after two rounds of fixtures.

United, well-beaten at Hull last weekend, fell behind against another promoted club as Leif Davis gave Ipswich the lead at a stunned Old Trafford.

But Fernandes thumped home an equaliser on the counter-attack before a Jacob Greaves own goal put United ahead, and the captain struck twice more, once from the spot, in the second half.

Chelsea included new goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez in the starting line-up instead of Robert Sanchez after he completed his move from Aston Villa and while he conceded three times, that was forgotten in a vibrant display.

Alonso's side have scored seven goals and conceded five and will face champions Arsenal next week.

Brentford looked on course to join Chelsea on six points as they led through Kevin Schade's fine finish at Leeds United but Dominic Calvert-Lewin netted a second-half equaliser.

Sunderland gathered their first points of the season as Wilson Isidor came off the bench to score in a 1-0 home win against a disappointing Fulham side who have lost both their opening matches under new manager Alvaro Arbeloa.

CHELSEA OPTIMISM

After a 3-2 victory at local rivals Fulham, a mood of optimism has swept Chelsea after last season's woes and Spaniard Alonso's first home game in charge did not disappoint.

There is clearly still work to be done at the back, but Chelsea's attacking verve was clear to see again.

"During the game there are different moments and some moments that we have done really well and other moments that we can do better," Alonso, whose team's credentials will become clearer after next week's trip to Arsenal, said.

"I want to win, whatever it takes to win. Today was a big challenge and next Sunday it's going to be a big one."

When Lavia poked home after a defensive mix-up by Mats Wieffer and goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen and then Morgan Rogers eased past Brighton's record signing Luka Vuskovic to set up Neto to prod home from close range, Chelsea were flying.

Joao Pedro's goal against his former club then left Brighton reeling but the visitors, who began their campaign with a 4-0 demolition of Aston Villa, were not finished.

Chelsea have not kept a clean sheet in the league since January and Yalcouye ensured that run continued as he volleyed in a loose ball in the 35th minute.

After Gross's shot deflected in off Joao Pedro, it looked as though Fabian Huerzeler's side could salvage something but in-form Palmer's classy finish ensured the victory.

UNITED IN FULL FLOW

Marcus Rashford made his first Manchester United start for more than 18 months after loan spells at Aston Villa and Barcelona but it was United skipper Fernandes who once again showed why he is the club's talisman.

Rocked by Davis's 29th-minute opener, the home fans sighed with relief after a slip by Ipswich's Marcelino Nunez allowed Matheus Cunha to slide in Fernandes who rifled home a shot.

United went ahead in the 56th minute when Harry Maguire's shot was inadvertently turned in by Greaves and were in full flow two minutes later as Fernandes tucked away a penalty.

Fernandes completed his hat-trick when a deflected shot fell for him in the box and Bryan Mbeumo's lob rubbed salt into Ipswich's wounds, before substitute Chuba Akpom pulled one back in stoppage time as the heavens opened at Old Trafford.

Brentford, for whom new midfield signing Mamadou Sangare was outstanding again after playing a key role in the rout of Tottenham Hotspur, will wonder how they did not leave Elland Road with three points after first-half domination.

They enjoyed 22 shots at goal but squandered their good work as Calvert-Lewin tapped home from Lukas Nmecha's cross.

Champions Arsenal complete the second round of fixtures on Monday with an away trip to Aston Villa.