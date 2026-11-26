LONDON, Nov 25 : Renault-owned Alpine and Williams broke the Formula One cost cap rules for the 2025 season but both have resolved matters with the latter team handed a penalty, the governing FIA said on Wednesday.

The International Automobile Federation said its Cost Cap Administration (CCA) had found Williams committed a minor overspend and procedural breach while a procedural breach was identified for Alpine.

"The breaches identified were resolved with Accepted Breach Agreements," the FIA added.

Williams said it had unintentionally exceeded the cap by 627,000 pounds ($821,000), equivalent to 0.48 per cent over the allowed amount, with the breach related to administrative costs incurred in changing the company structure which it believed fell outside the cap.

The former champions said they had not sought or gained any sporting advantage but a financial penalty - amount undisclosed - had been imposed along with a 1.5 per cent reduction in wind tunnel and CFD (computational fluid dynamics) testing over the next 12 months.

The nine other teams, including newcomers Cadillac who debuted this year, were found to be in compliance with the cap.

All five power unit manufacturers were also in compliance.

Alpine said in a statement that they accepted the findings.

"The team accepts that it unknowingly committed a procedural breach which is a result of inaccuracies in the full year reporting documentation for costs related to exclusions and adjustments," they said.

"The errors and inaccuracies in the reporting were specifically related to non-sporting and operational costs which the CCA recognised didn't give the team any performance advantage."

Several teams have exceeded the cost cap since it was introduced in 2021 to limit spending and create a more level playing field.

($1 = 0.7639 pounds)