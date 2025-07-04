Alpine appoint Nielsen to run F1 team day-to-day

SILVERSTONE, England :Renault-owned Alpine appointed former sporting director Steve Nielsen on Friday to handle the day-to-day running of the Formula One team following the departure of principal Oliver Oakes.

The Enstone-based team, effectively run by executive adviser and former principal Flavio Briatore who will continue to have overall charge, said Nielsen would start work as managing director on September 1.

Nielsen has most recently been working for Liberty Media-owned Formula One, after a brief period as sporting director at the governing FIA.

He was also sporting director when Renault won championships in 2005 and 2006 under Briatore.

Subscribe to CNA's Recommended Read A single handpicked story that we think you shouldn't miss. Just one a day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

Alpine, last in the constructors' championship but switching to Mercedes engines next year, also appointed Kris Midgley as head of aerodynamic development.

Midgley previously worked at Ferrari as principal aerodynamicist and is also returning to the Enstone factory after a stint from 2007-13.

Oakes, the team's fifth boss in four turbulent seasons, resigned in May for personal reasons after being appointed in July last year.