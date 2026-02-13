Alpine-Brignone's rivals impressed by awesome super-G run

CORTINA D'AMPEZZO, Italy, Feb 12 : Federica Brignone's rivals were just as surprised, and almost as delighted, as the Italian after her stunning Olympic super-G success on Thursday.

The 35-year-old took the first Olympic title of her career after coming back from the career-threatening injuries she suffered in April last year.

Downhill champion Breezy Johnson said what Brignone had achieved was incredible.

"She's been through so much with injury and I think it's a really cool full-circle moment for her. I'm so happy for her," said the American.

"She's one of the kindest people on the World Cup, she's always somebody who makes sure to come and congratulate you even when she's feeling a bit frustrated herself.

"So it was awesome to see her win...when I came across the finish line and saw that she was in the leader's chair still, I was like, I'm going to hug you because you definitely deserve it."

France's Romane Miradoli, the silver medallist, said it had been an honour to share the podium.

"Incredible. Federica really impressed me," she said. "She hasn't skied much, she comes back and she's Olympic champion. Whether it's her or Cornelia (Huetter, the Austrian bronze medallist), I love those girls. To share the podium with them is just magical."

New Zealand's Alice Robinson, second in the super-G World Cup standings, echoed the appreciation.

"She's amazing. To come through what she's done and then to pull this off today is pretty incredible. I'm really happy for her.

"Fede's always been amazing in these conditions because she's so smooth and light on her skis.

"I watched her run and she was just very smooth the whole way down. Wasn't trying to do too much. She just knew where she could push and where she had to pull back, so she nailed it."

Italy's Sofia Goggia, who started as favourite and leader of the World Cup standings but failed to finish, agreed it had been an amazing run.

"I think she knew she could be really fast here," she said.