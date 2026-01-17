Alpine skier Vlhova sets sights on Winter Games return after injury

Jan 17 : Olympic slalom champion Petra Vlhova said on Saturday that she had been cleared to return to training at full intensity after an extended spell on the sidelines and was hoping to compete at next month's Milano Cortina Winter Games.

Vlhova, 30, won the slalom gold at the Beijing Olympics in 2022 but suffered a serious injury in January 2024 when she fell in a giant slalom on home snow in Jasna and tore knee ligaments.

She underwent two surgical operations and has been sidelined for almost two years.

"I've just completed a medical check-up and, based on the results, my medical team and physiotherapists have cleared me for full skiing intensity," Slovakia's Vlhova said in a video posted on Instagram.

"After two very challenging years, this is truly wonderful news for me. Given the current situation, it might sound a bit crazy but despite how little time is left until the Olympics, I've decided to fight for the chance to compete.

"I can't guarantee that I will reach this goal but I can promise you that I will do my absolute best every day to earn the chance to be part of the Slovak Olympic team."

Vlhova added that she would monitor her body's response after increasing the intensity of her training and make a final call on her Olympic participation 48 hours before the slalom race.

The women's slalom at the Olympics - the final skiing race on the schedule - is due to take place on February 18 in Cortina d'Ampezzo.