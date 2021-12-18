Logo
Alpine skiing-American Bennett claims shock downhill victory in Val Gardena
Alpine Skiing - FIS Ski World Cup - Men's Downhill - Val Gardena, Italy - December 18, 2021 Bryce Bennett of the U.S. celebrates on the podium after winning the men's downhill REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Alpine Skiing - FIS Ski World Cup - Men's Downhill - Val Gardena, Italy - December 18, 2021 Bryce Bennett of the U.S. celebrates with trophy on the podium after winning the men's downhill with second placed Austria's Otmar Striedinger and third placed Switzerland's Niels Hintermann REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
18 Dec 2021 09:39PM (Updated: 18 Dec 2021 09:34PM)
Bryce Bennett of the United States sprang a surprise by claiming the first World Cup victory of his career in the men’s downhill at Val Gardena in Italy on Saturday.

The 29-year-old claimed first place with a time of 2:02.42, having previously never finished higher than fourth in 106 World Cup starts.

Austria’s Otmar Striedinger was second, 0.14 seconds behind, while Niels Hintermann of Switzerland was 0.32 seconds off the pace in third, both marking their first podium finishes of the season.

Local favourite Dominik Paris of Italy narrowly missed out on a podium place to finish fourth, while Switzerland’s Beat Feuz was fifth.

Pre-race favourite Aleksander Aamodt Kilde of Norway, who was gunning for a third consecutive Val Gardena downhill win, did not finish after a mistake ruined a lightning start in the upper section.

The next stage of the Italian Block of World Cup races takes place in Alta Badia, with giant slalom events on Sunday and Monday.

(Reporting by Alasdair Mackenzie; Editing by Ken Ferris)

Source: Reuters

