Alpine skiing-American-Jamaican Rivers siblings channel 'triplet telepathy' to support Henri's Games debut

BORMIO, Italy, Feb 10 : Henri Rivers will make his Olympic debut in Monday's men's Alpine slalom, with his triplet sisters trading their own Games dreams for cheerleading duties in the Italian Alps.

The 18-year-old American-Jamaican was the sole qualifier among the talented triplet trio for the Milano Cortina Games, leaving sisters and fellow skiers Henniyah and Helaina to wave Jamaican flags from the stands.

“Seeing that they're here with me and keeping me motivated every single day to be a better skier, better person - I can't wait to see everyone supporting on race day, cheering me on,” Henri said of having his sisters with him in Bormio.

The entire Rivers family, led by parents Henri III and Karen Rivers, gathered in Bormio to show their support. The tight-knit family noted they would have had to split their focus across event venues if Henniyah or Helaina had also qualified.

“We'll be right in front,” Henniyah said, while Helaina added: "We'll have our Jamaican flags out, we'll be waving."

As triplets, Henniyah says they share an extra special bond.

“Of course we're going to be a little nervous, but I believe in triplet telepathy,”she said as her siblings jumped in to help her find the word.

“So if we're nervous, I feel like he'll feel the nervousness from us. So I just want to show full support and be happy because I know he'll finish and I know he'll do a great run,” she added.

INSPIRING MORE DIVERSITY IN WINTER SPORT

The Rivers family are strong advocates for more diversity in skiing and with Henri about to compete on the world stage, he is hopeful that he can inspire more athletes of colour in winter sport.

“I want them to look at it and be inspired by what I'm doing and you know one day wanting to become who I am and kind of follow that same career path - You know, try to be an Olympian,” he said of the next generation.

Despite his optimism, Henri acknowledged the current lack of representation at the Milano Cortina Games. "I don't really see a bunch of brothers and sisters over here," he said.

NOT COOL RUNNINGS

With Jamaica's strong Olympic legacy, Henniyah said: "Everyone in Jamaica is rooting for us. Everyone down there loves us and they're cheering us on."

However, Henri's mother, Karen, stressed a distinction from the famous bobsleigh story of Cool Runnings.

“I keep saying each time, no, we're the ski team,” she said. However, she believes her son's performance could mark a turning point.

“It will change once Henri comes through that finish line and it will open up the area, the pipeline for others who can ski for Jamaica.”