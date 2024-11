American skiing great Lindsey Vonn will come out of retirement at the age 40 to rejoin the U.S. ski team, officials said on Thursday after she returned to training following knee surgery earlier this year.

"Getting back to skiing without pain has been an incredible journey. I am looking forward to being back with the U.S. Ski Team and to continue to share my knowledge of the sport with these incredible women," Vonn said in a statement.