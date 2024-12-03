Logo
Sport

Alpine skiing-Austrian ski great Hirscher suffers season-ending knee injury
Sport

Alpine skiing-Austrian ski great Hirscher suffers season-ending knee injury

Alpine skiing-Austrian ski great Hirscher suffers season-ending knee injury
Alpine Skiing - FIS Alpine Ski World Cup - Men's Downhill - Kitzbuehel, Austria - January 20, 2022 Forerunner, Austria's Marcel Hirscher in action during the men's downhill REUTERS/Lisi Niesner/ File Photo
Alpine skiing-Austrian ski great Hirscher suffers season-ending knee injury
Alpine Skiing - FIS Alpine Ski World Cup - Men's Slalom - Gurgl, Austria - November 24, 2024 Netherlands' Marcel Hirscher in action REUTERS/Angelika Warmuth/ File Photo
03 Dec 2024 07:45PM
Alpine skier Marcel Hirscher's comeback season has come to an abrupt end as he underwent surgery after sustaining an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) tear in his left knee, the two-time Olympic champion's team said on Tuesday.

The 35-year-old, who returned from retirement to represent the Netherlands at the World Cup opener in Soelden, Austria after a five-year absence, tore his ACL and injured his outer capsule apparatus during training on the Reiteralm on Monday.

"Of course, it's a tough cut after eight months of a heartfelt project and a huge pity, because the whole team, including me, we all had other plans for this winter," Hirscher said in a statement.

"It will certainly be hard to watch the races... As is unfortunately the case with skiing - part of the game. Maybe I'm finally done with my journey.

"For the first time, I'm experiencing the painful issue of cruciate ligaments first-hand, which so many have already had to go through... I would like to thank everyone who made this incredible journey possible and accompanied me on it."

Hirscher's team Van Deer said the Austrian will remain under observation in hospital for two to three days.

Hirscher has won a record eight consecutive overall World Cup titles from 2012 to 2019, along with seven World Championship gold medals and two Olympic triumphs.

Source: Reuters

