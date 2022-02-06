Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Alpine skiing-Austria's Schwarz not yet 100per cent after injury
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Alpine skiing-Austria's Schwarz not yet 100per cent after injury

Alpine skiing-Austria's Schwarz not yet 100per cent after injury

FILE PHOTO: 2022 Beijing Olympics - Alpine Skiing - Training - National Alpine Skiing Centre, Yanqing district, Beijing, China - February 4, 2022. Marco Schwarz of Austria during training. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

06 Feb 2022 07:53PM (Updated: 06 Feb 2022 07:53PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

YANQING, China : Austria's Marco "Blacky" Schwarz, the combined world champion, said on Sunday that he had still not completely recovered after injuring his ankle training in November.

"The injury threw me a little. I was well prepared and then I was set back by four, five weeks... Of course the flow was not the same as before. I'm still catching up with this a bit," the 26-year-old told a virtual news conference.

"In parts it's working very well in training, but not to the degree that I can say that I'm 100per cent back where I want to be.

"I might just be lacking a bit of looseness and I hope that I will pick up the famed flow at the Olympics and get where I want to be and where I belong."

Schwarz is due to compete in the combined, which consists of a downhill and slalom element and is scheduled for Thursday, the giant slalom next Sunday and the men's slalom on Feb. 16.

He faces tough competition from France's Alexis Pinturault, Switzerland's Loic Meillard and his own team mate Johannes Strolz.

(Reporting by Shadia Nasralla; Editing by Ken Ferris)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us